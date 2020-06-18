Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $2.10. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 67,268 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.

About Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

