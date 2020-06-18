Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.66. 55,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

