Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) Insider Buys £12,629.54 in Stock

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) insider Michael Bane acquired 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £12,629.54 ($16,074.25).

Michael Bane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Bane acquired 42 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,544 ($70.56).

LON:APAX traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 137.80 ($1.75). 151,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.74 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. Apax Global Alpha Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36).

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

