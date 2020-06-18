Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.95

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.61, with a volume of 66881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 85,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $3,445,152.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock valued at $69,554,073. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after acquiring an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 37.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,628,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,115,000 after acquiring an additional 439,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,294,000 after acquiring an additional 530,633 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $4,661,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $12,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

