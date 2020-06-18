ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Media headlines about ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ARC Resources earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

