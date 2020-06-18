Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $9,518,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 805,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 267,245 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. 2,111,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

