Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FUV. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 40,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Arcimoto has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 335.19% and a negative net margin of 990.51%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.