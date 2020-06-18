Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $69.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,657,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,724,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,583,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

