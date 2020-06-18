Axa Acquires 32,602 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Axa raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,602 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $73,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 448,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 318.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 267,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,460,000 after acquiring an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.92. The company had a trading volume of 114,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,659. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.21.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.