Axa Acquires 67,103 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Axa raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,103 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $95,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,648. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.