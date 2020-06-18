Axa Cuts Stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Axa reduced its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,358,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336,813 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.84% of CNH Industrial worth $63,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 49,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

