Axa Has $51.08 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Axa increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,799 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $51,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.59. 345,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,208. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

