Axa Sells 141,520 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Axa reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,289 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 141,520 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $73,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 9,485,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,964. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.