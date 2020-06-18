Axa Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,190 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $63,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,134. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.66. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $334.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.