Baader Bank Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €7.50 ($8.43) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.69 ($10.89).

ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.16 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €6.89 ($7.74). The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,106 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.39.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

