Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Barings BDC also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger W. Crandall acquired 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $276,678. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 40.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 134,850 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 40.2% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Barings BDC by 858.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,246. The firm has a market cap of $366.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

