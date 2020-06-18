Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

Shares of BGH stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Get Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd alerts:

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.