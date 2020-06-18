Barings LLC Acquires 9,606 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 10,156,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,665,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.