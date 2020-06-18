Barings LLC Buys Shares of 60,300 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,000. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.16. 16,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

