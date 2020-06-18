Barings LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,265. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.59.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

