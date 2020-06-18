Barings LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.05. The company had a trading volume of 90,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,791. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

