Barings LLC Has $9.14 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.40.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $251.10. 289,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.64. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

