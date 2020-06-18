Barings LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Barings LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in S&P Global by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,694,000 after buying an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in S&P Global by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.15. 27,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.66. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $334.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

