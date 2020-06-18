Barings LLC Increases Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 158.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 152,222 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 366,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

