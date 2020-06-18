Barings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 161.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,973 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.72. 668,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,993,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

