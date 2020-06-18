Barings LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Intel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. 19,837,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,659,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

