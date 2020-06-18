Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,287 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.59.

Shares of EA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.37. 1,522,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,152 shares of company stock worth $25,054,952. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.