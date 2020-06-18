Barings LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average is $344.34. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

