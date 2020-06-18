Barings LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $195,909,000 after buying an additional 1,199,964 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $182,892,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.80. 436,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,895. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.