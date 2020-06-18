Barings LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,956. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.26.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,595. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average is $285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

