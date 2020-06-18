Barings LLC Purchases 1,810 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Barings LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,010,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,298. The firm has a market cap of $212.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

