Barings LLC Purchases 5,292 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 313,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

