Barings LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

IYW stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.57. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,987. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

