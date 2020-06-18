Barings LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 155,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

