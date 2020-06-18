Barings LLC Raises Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Corteva by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corteva by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,380. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion and a PE ratio of -24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.