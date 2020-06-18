Barings LLC Sells 106 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.53. 19,101,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,021,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $241.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,875,416. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.40.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.