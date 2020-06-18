Barings LLC Sells 4,088 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

