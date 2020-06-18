Barings LLC Sells 412 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $278.32. 73,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,383. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $295.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

