Barings LLC Sells 611 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 535,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,857,000 after purchasing an additional 129,838 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,433,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 42,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,125. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

