Barings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.22. 251,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,677. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

