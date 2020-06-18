BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BayCom earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGMF remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. BayCom has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Get BayCom alerts:

About BayCom

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.