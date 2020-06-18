Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($90.68).

Shares of BAYN stock traded down €0.48 ($0.54) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.55 ($77.02). 3,697,500 shares of the company were exchanged. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

