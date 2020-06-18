Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.94

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.44. Beach Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 8,438,783 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.94.

About Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.