Belden (NYSE:BDC) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Belden (NYSE:BDC) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Belden earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Belden’s score:

Get Belden alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.78. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.