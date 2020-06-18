Beyondspring’s (BYSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.17. Beyondspring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyondspring by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyondspring in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyondspring by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Beyondspring by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

