Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

