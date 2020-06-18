Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

BX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 146,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,112. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

