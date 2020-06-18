Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.41. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 102,280 shares traded.

BORR has been the topic of several research reports. SEB Equities cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DNB Markets cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 604,119 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,673,000 after buying an additional 1,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

