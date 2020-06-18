Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

BWEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 3,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.63. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

