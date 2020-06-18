Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 835.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 32,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,038. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.